Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burundi voting ends in calm despite fraud allegation

Reuters | Gitega | Updated: 21-05-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 00:28 IST
Burundi voting ends in calm despite fraud allegation

Voting in Burundi's presidential election passed calmly on Wednesday despite simmering political violence, the coronavirus pandemic and the opposition accusing the authorities of fraud.

In what could be the first competitive presidential election in Burundi since a civil war erupted in 1993, the ruling CNDD-FDD party's candidate, retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye, is running against opposition leader Agathon Rwasa and five others. President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose government has repeatedly been accused of rights abuses, will step down after 15 years.

Rwasa said electoral observers from his party were chased away from the polling stations. "There is a massive electoral fraud. Our representatives, mandated to follow the electoral process to the end, have been chased. So how can you agree on results counted out of your sights?" he told Reuters.

The government did not respond to requests for comment about the fraud accusation. Last week it expelled the head of the mission in Burundi of the World Health Organization, who had criticized all parties for holding rallies despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Burundi has reported 42 coronavirus cases and one death. But only 633 tests have been carried out, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The authorities said it was safe to vote despite the disease and called on Burundians to turn out. "We call on Burundians to vote in massive numbers and vote peacefully. We need good elections," Pierre Claver Kazihise, chairman of the election commission, said in comments aired by state broadcaster RTNB.

Queues to vote were long in the morning in the main commercial city Bujumbura's Musaga neighbourhood, where the opposition is popular. "The voting is really taking place smoothly and I voted for change but I am pessimistic about the counting of votes," said one resident who did not wish to be identified.

Several voters were worried that Twitter and WhatsApp - messaging services that can spread information quickly - seemed to be shut down. The election is meant to usher in the first democratic transition in 58 years of independence, after widespread international criticism of the last election in 2015, when Nkurunziza won a third term and the opposition boycotted.

That election sparked violent protests that drove hundreds of thousands of Burundians into exile. The United Nations documented hundreds of killings and the torture and gang-rape of opposition activists. Donors withdrew funding. The government denies accusations of rights violations.

Burundi's population is divided between majority Hutu and minority Tutsi ethnic groups, as is its neighbour Rwanda. Both major candidates in Wednesday's vote are former leaders of mainly Hutu rebel militia groups. The United Nations and the African Union said on Sunday they remained "concerned about reports of intimidation and violent clashes between supporters of opposing sides".

There were few international election monitors after the government said they would have to spend 14 days in quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Full results are expected within a week. If no one wins 50% in the first round then a run-off is held within a fortnight.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court blocks disclosure of Russia report material

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the disclosure to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee of grand jury material redacted by President Donald Trumps administration from former Special Counsel Robert Muellers report d...

Odisha COVID-19 death toll rises to 6, total cases 1,052

A 70-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to six, a health and family welfare department official said on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,052 as 74...

Peru coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 as demand sends drug prices soaring

Perus number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 104,000, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday, as the outbreak puts pressure on the demand for medicines, whose prices have soared in recent days. There are 104,020 confirmed cas...

Total secures $14.4 billion funding for Mozambique LNG -sources

French energy major Total has secured 14.4 billion funding for its Mozambique liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, two sources said on Wednesday. A source with knowledge of the matter said Total has reached a financing agreement wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020