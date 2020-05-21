Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico orders probe into alleged graft linked to ex-president

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-05-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 00:38 IST
Mexico orders probe into alleged graft linked to ex-president
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday ordered an investigation into allegations the former government irregularly awarded lucrative contracts to a firm reportedly owned by the family of his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto. Between 2013 and 2018 Pena Nieto's government awarded $640 million in contracts to Plasti-Esteril, a firm founded by his family in 1991, and medical supply company Baxter International Inc, according to Mexican newspaper El Universal.

"We have to investigate if President Pena Nieto is involved and see how long the company has been operating, what contracts it received ... if they were awarded directly, through tenders," Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference. Baxter and Plasti-Esteril were not immediately available to comment.

Pena Nieto has in the past rejected accusations of wrongdoing during his time in office. He could not immediately be reached for comment. Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018, has made fighting corruption one of his administration's priorities. But he has said his government will not go after former presidents unless Mexicans demand it.

"We come from a regime defined by corruption and it takes some time to clean up," said Lopez Obrador.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

96 more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, state's tally reaches 1,675

Ninety-six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the state so far to 1,675, an official said here. State epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said East Champaran report...

U.S. arrests 2 men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape

U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and another man in Massachusetts wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country. Former...

NYC to provide virus tests, fill-in staff at nursing homes

New York City will offer free coronavirus tests at the citys 169 nursing homes and will provide staff to replace nursing home employees who test positive for the virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. To me this comes down to, the...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks disclosure of Russia report material

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the disclosure to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee of grand jury material redacted by President Donald Trumps administration from former Special Counsel Robert Muellers report d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020