U.S. President Trump's re-election campaign raises $16.9 mln in April

U.S. President Trump's re-election campaign raises $16.9 mln in AprilReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 05:32 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump raised $16.9 million in April for his re-election campaign, ending the month with $107.7 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission.
The sum raised during April marks an increase from March when Trump's campaign committee raised $13.6 million.
