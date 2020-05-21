Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exempt newsprint from customs duty, DMK tells PM Modi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:41 IST
Exempt newsprint from customs duty, DMK tells PM Modi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

DMK on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive customs duty on newsprint, take steps to pay government's advertising dues to newspapers and hike advertisement rates by 100 per cent, saying as the industry has taken a severe hit owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Citing his interaction with a group of newspaper publishers here this week, DMK president M K Stalin said the impact of the economic activities coming to a grinding halt in the last two months has put a question mark on very survival of the industry.

"The loss of advertising revenue and barriers to circulation on account of the COVID-19 pandemic pose a dire threat to this industry as they are unable to meet costs," Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said in a letter to Modi. Based on his interactions with industry representatives, he sought several measures for services to continue without disruption by easing the fiscal burden on the newspaper industry.

"The customs duty on newsprint and other raw materials that are imported need to be waived for the rest of the year," he said. The Central government's Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) has a sizeable amount of outstanding dues to newspapers over the years and if cleared urgently, it can help mitigate the increase in operating costs due to adherence to social distancing protocols, he said.

"To offset the loss in advertisement revenue from private players, advertisement rates offered by BOC for publishing essential information should be increased by 100 per cent. Simultaneously, the governments use of print media for announcements and notices should also be increased to support our newspaper industry." He urged the Prime Minister to take steps and provide timely relief to the newspaper industry.

Publishers of five major English and Tamil newspapers have visited Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Stalin and other leaders this week seeking their support to the newspaper industry, which is facing heavy losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Newspaper Society has already urged the Centre to scrap the customs duty on newsprint, clear outstanding advertisement bills and increase advertisement rates by 100 per cent.

Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, N Ram, Chairman and Managing Director, The New Indian Express Group, Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Publisher, Dinamalar (Coimbatore), L Adimoolam, Director, Daily Thanthi, S Balasubramanian Adityan, and Managing Director, Kal Publications (Dinakaran Tamil daily), R M R Ramesh have met Palaniswami on Monday.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds killed in South Sudan tribal clashes - ICRC

Hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes in villages in South Sudans vast Jonglei state, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Thursday.The territory of South Sudan ha...

13 workers die in Bangladesh road accident

A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said. The truck was travelling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers...

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages on Thursday, hampered by torn down power lines and widespread f...

Britain signs deals for 10 million antibody tests from Roche and Abbott

Britain will buy 10 million coronavirus antibody tests from Roche and Abbott and will roll them out to health workers from next week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. The antibody tests - also known as serology tests - show wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020