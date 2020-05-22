Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 07:30 IST
FACTBOX-Reactions to China move to impose security laws on Hong Kong

Beijing is moving to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong following last year's often violent anti-China unrest that plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Beijing rule in 1997. The introduction of Hong Kong security laws are on the agenda of the Chinese parliament which begins its annual session on Friday.

Below are some reactions from politicians, economists, activists and Hong Kong residents. FORMER HONG KONG CHIEF EXECUTIVE LEUNG CHUN-YING

"This law doesn't impinge on foreign investment, or the freedom of local residents, this is what Hong Kong needs to do." STEPHEN INNES, CHIEF GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST AT AXICORP

"A horrible risk for markets is that much of the attention from today's NPC (National People's Congress) will turn to Hong Kong. The agenda includes an item that would mean the government will tighten its grip over the special administrative region, which could potentially reignite the protests that wracked the city last year. "But even more worrisome is the global backlash, especially with the U.S.-China hawks circling overhead. A denouncement by the White House, which is most certainly to happen, could exacerbate already tenuous U.S.-China relations and could trigger a global backlash that Trump seems to be pinning his hopes on.

"Indeed, it is starting to look like a U.S.-China summer of discontent in the making." JOSHUA WONG, HONG KONG PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVIST

"Beijing is attempting to silence Hongkongers’ critical voices with force and fear ... Deep down protesters know, we insist not because we are strong, but because we have no other choice." LEE, 25, WORKS IN HONG KONG REAL ESTATE

"At the moment we are quite lost, because we don’t know the details yet. But of course we are quite anxious. Things are coming very fast. People may lose confidence in investing in the Hong Kong market." (Compiled by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry)

