Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. The Prime Minister was accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The senior leaders were seen wearing masks and covering their faces as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
Moreover, Banerjee was seen briefing the Prime Minister about the situation in the state. They discussed aspects of relief and rehabilitation in view of the damage caused by the cyclone. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived at the Kolkata Airport to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan. He was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey in Odisha as well.Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debashree Chaudhuree, who hail from West Bengal and Odisha, are also accompanying the Prime Minister. (ANI)
