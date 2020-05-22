Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says U.S. should lead world in condemning China over Hong Kong actions

Reuters | Detroit | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:52 IST
Biden says U.S. should lead world in condemning China over Hong Kong actions
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States must lead the world in condemning China if it imposes new national security rules on Hong Kong, likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday after Beijing unveiled a law that could undermine the territory's autonomy. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also rebuked this week's move by China's Communist Party-controlled parliament, calling it arbitrary and disastrous. On Thursday, Republican President Donald Trump warned that Washington would react "very strongly" against any attempt by Beijing to gain more control over the former British colony.

On CNBC, Biden said, "We should be calling the rest of the world to condemn their actions, criticizing Trump for a "silence" on human rights issues the former vice president said was "devastating for people around the world." "All it does is encourage thugs and dictators, which, in fact, I think the president has some kind of affinity for," Biden said.

China has quickly become a focus in the U.S. presidential race, with both Trump and Biden spending millions of dollars on ad campaigns before Nov. 3's election targeting each other's record in dealing with the country. Trump's campaign, which has seized on Americans' growing animosity toward China over the coronavirus outbreak to underpin his re-election pitch, contends Biden will not be as tough on Beijing as the president is.

But Biden argues Trump is helping China by undermining U.S. relations with allies and reducing the United States' role and influence in international institutions. China's action could spark fresh protests in Hong Kong, which enjoys many freedoms not allowed on the mainland, after often-violent demonstrations last year plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since its return to Beijing's rule in 1997.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have for years opposed the idea of national security laws, arguing they could erode the city's high degree of autonomy, guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula in place for two decades.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UN prosecutor: remains of Rwandan war crimes suspect found in Congo

The remains of a fugitive major suspect in Rwandas 1994 genocide have been identified in a grave in the Republic of the Congo, a United Nations war crimes prosecutor said on Friday.Serge Brammertz said Augustin Bizimana, who was indicted on...

Arjun, Ranveer, Alia laud Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime based 'Paatal Lok'

Days after actor Anushka Sharma made her web-series production debut with Amazon Prime Videos Paatal Lok, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor lauded the very gripping show on social media. In what may seem like an e...

Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children

The coronavirus pandemic is interrupting immunization against diseases including measles, polio and cholera that could put the lives of nearly 80 million children under the age of 1 at risk, according to a new analysis from the World Health...

37 dead as Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi

At least 37 people have died when a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said. Flight PK-8303 fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020