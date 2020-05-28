Brazil's Bolsonaro slams top court investigation of allies for alleged fake news

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro complained on Thursday that a Supreme Court investigation into fake news was aimed at silencing the social media that got him elected and said his opponents were seeking to oust him.

In an escalating confrontation with the top court, Bolsonaro said police raids on Wednesday on homes of some of his allies was unacceptable. The conflict was set off by a video of a cabinet meeting where one of Bolsonaro's ministers said the Supreme Court justices should be put in jail.