Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Trump says coronavirus a 'very bad gift' from China

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 21:05 IST
President Trump says coronavirus a 'very bad gift' from China
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that coronavirus was a "very bad gift" from China to the rest of the world, as America surpassed the grim milestone of over one lakh COVID-19-linked deaths. "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!" Trump said in a tweet.

"We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000," he said. The US reached the painful milestone of 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths - the highest in the world - on Wednesday.

"To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!" said the president. The New York Times said that the death toll exceeds the number of US military combat fatalities in every conflict since the Korean War.

It matches the toll in the US of the 1968 flu pandemic, and it is approaching the 116,000 killed in another flu outbreak a decade before that, it said. According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus has impacted all age groups and communities in the US. Asian Americans accounts for 4.7 per cent of the total coronavirus cases and Black Americans 26.3 per cent.

Globally more than 355,000 people have died and over 5.6 million tested positive. In the United States, more than 1.7 million Americans have tested positive with COVID 19.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Trump set to order review of law that protects social media companies

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook , an extraordinary attempt to intervene in the media that experts said was unlikely to survive leg...

Novartis to make U.S. researchers' COVID-19 gene therapy vaccine hopeful

Novartis re-entered vaccine making on Thursday, inking a manufacturing deal with a U.S. team whose COVID-19 candidate relies on technology similar to that of the Swiss drugmakers 2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy, Zolgensma. Human trials...

European stocks rise for fourth day on healthcare bounce

European shares rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as optimism over businesses returning to work and stimulus for the battered euro zone economy outweighed rising U.S.-China tensions.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.6 to...

30 groups in India trying to develop coronavirus vaccines, many working at good pace: PSA

Nearly 30 groups in India, ranging from big industry players to individual academics, are trying to develop vaccines to fight coronavirus, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said on Thursday. Of these 30, 20 are working at a good ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020