Govt must come clean and tell exact border situation with China: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the Central government to clarify the border situation between India and China, stating that the "government's silence" over the matter with the neighbouring country is fueling "massive speculation and uncertainty" at a time of crisis. "The Government's silence about the border situation with China is fueling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis. GOI must come clean and tell India exactly what's happening. China India Faceoff," Gandhi tweeted.

After US President Donald Trump offered mediation in the "raging border dispute" between New Delhi and Beijing, India said that it is engaged with the Chinese side to resolve the border issue peacefully. Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he is "ready, willing and able to mediate" between India and China. When asked over ties between India and China at the White House press briefing on Thursday, the US President said, "They have a big conflict going with India and China. Two countries with 1.4 billion people. Two countries with very powerful militaries. And India is not happy, and probably China is not happy."

Reiterating his offer to mediate between India and China on the border issue, Trump said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is not in "good mood" about the ongoing situation with Beijing. India reiterated that they will resolve the issue bilaterally.

There have been no recent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump over the Ladakh and China issue. However, informed sources from the Ministry of External Affairs told ANI on Friday that there has been no recent contact between Prime Minister Modi and the US President. The last conversation between them took place on April 4, 2020, on the subject of hydroxychloroquine.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said that India remains committed to the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and also remains firm in its resolve to ensure sovereignty and national security. (ANI)