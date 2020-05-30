Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrest warrant against Sharif for failing to appear in court in corruption case

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:58 IST
Arrest warrant against Sharif for failing to appear in court in corruption case
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

An accountability court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant against embattled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for medical treatment, for failing to appear before it in a corruption case that accused him of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from the national treasury. The court in Islamabad on Friday heard the case against Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, and former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani for allegedly receiving luxury vehicles and other gifts presented by foreign dignitaries, which were the property of the state.

The country's anti-graft body National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the case on March 2 and Judge Syed Asghar Ali on May 15 issued a summons for the three leaders as well other accused Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed of the Omni Group. Gillani and Ghani appeared before the court whereas Sharif and Zardari did not.

An application for exemption from appearance was filed by the former president which was granted by the accountability court. However, no one appeared on behalf of the deposed prime minister, so the judge issued warrants for his arrest. The court directed all the accused, including Sharif and Zardari, to appear in the court for the next hearing on June 11.

Earlier in January, NAB had approved filing of cases against the former heads of state for inflicting losses to the national exchequer by taking gifts from the national treasury and not depositing them in the gift depository (Toshakhana). The NAB approved filing cases against former premiers Sharif and Gilani and ex-president Zardari for keeping the government-owned valuables and vehicles in their possession.

The NAB has alleged that Sharif and Zardari got gifted cars transferred to them by paying 15 percent of the price, while Gilani as the premier facilitated them by dishonestly and illegally relaxing the procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts and thus caused a loss to the national exchequer. Gifts are routinely exchanged between heads of states or officers holding constitutional positions. According to the gift depository rules, these gifts remain the property of the state unless sold at an open auction.

Several corruption cases have been launched by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the 70-year-old supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz since his ouster from the office by the Supreme Court in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case. Sharif in November last had left for London after the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission allowing him to go abroad for his treatment.

He had given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan citing his record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors. Sharif was also given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Viscera of migrant worker, found dead in Shramik Special in Jhansi, sent for forensic test: Police

Police on Saturday said the viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. On information about migrant worker Mohan lal Sharmas de...

2,940 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 99 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,940 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state to 65,168. As many as 99 patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,197, the state health department said.1,084 patie...

Dementia gene doubles risk of COVID-19: Study

A recent large-scale study has found a high risk of severe COVID-19 infection among European ancestry participants, who carry two faulty copies of the APOE gene termed e4e4. Researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School and the Uni...

Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020