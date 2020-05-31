Left Menu
BJP's Rahul Sinha asks Mamata to stop doing politics, shares 10 proposals for people's welfare

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to stop doing politics and focus on the public welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:56 IST
BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to stop doing politics and focus on the public welfare. In the letter, Sinha wrote: "The current corona situation, as well as the situation of the 'Amphan' affected areas in the state, have become very intricate. The impact of the corona pandemic is increasing here as well, with some States across the country. So for the welfare of the State and its people, we have a few proposals for you."

In the letter, Sinha has presented 10 proposals, which include an emphasis on public services and medical services for the next three months, normalise relations with the Central government and seek their help (the essence of aid is not just money), and engage the Raj Bhavan in all activities by normalising the relationship with the Governor. Sinha has also suggested her to call "an all-party meeting immediately and seek the cooperation of all parties with the promising announcement that TMC will not do politics for the next three months. If you stop politics in the real sense, I believe all parties will abide by it."

The BJP leader has also sought the immediate appointment of "honest and efficient food minister as well as expert and full-time health minister. Resolution of the current problem is not possible by changing the Secretary only." "Protests by the policemen are increasing day by day. It is not possible to solve this problem by the police authority's unethical repressive policy alone. So kindly resolve it through discussions with aggrieved policemen," Sinha further suggests in the letter.

He has also requested Chief Minister Banerjee to "urge voluntary organisations, clubs, NGOs, other organisations, all private doctors, educated nurses, health workers, private teachers and all government employees to come forward and work for the society by helping the State Government in this time of crisis." "Use RSS, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramkrishna Mission, Red Cross, Pragatisil Muslim Samaj (WB), Gauriya Math, Biswasevashram Sangha, Marwari Relief Society, Mahabodhi Society and other different organisations like this to distribute rations and relief, as due to corruption in the current system, it is not possible to reach relief and rations to the common man," he has stated in the letter.

Sinha writes: "The State government should announce double salary for three months or extra payment in addition to their monthly salary for the government doctors as well as private doctors, health workers, cleaners, water and electricity supply workers and others working in corona infected and 'Amphan' affected areas." "Promising to send some money to the common people does not solve the problem. It requires self-will and service attitude," he adds.

"We want to be by the side of the people in this time of crisis. So, break the tradition of obstructing the relief distribution arranged by others and follow the religion of social service in this moment of need," Sinha states in the letter. (ANI)

