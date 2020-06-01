Amit Shah to address virtual rally next week for upcoming Bihar polls
ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:20 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to begin its campaign for Bihar polls with a 'virtual rally' by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to address approximately 1 lakh workers on June 9, party officials said. On the same day, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is planning to hold "Garib Adhikar Diwas" against this virtual rally.
RJD leaders in every district and block will clang utensils at their home for migrant labourers. In Bihar, the BJP is sharing power with the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Assembly polls in the state are due later this year.
Last month, BJP president JP Nadda held a meeting with the party's core committee in Bihar via video conferencing and discussed with them COVID-19 situation, issues related to migrant workers and the assembly polls in the state likely to be held by the end of the year. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, MoS Home Nityanand Rai, BJP General Secretary in charge of Bihar Bhupendra Yadav were among leaders present in the meeting. (ANI)
