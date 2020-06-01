Putin and Trump discussed G7, oil markets in phone call -Kremlin

Putin and Trump discussed G7, oil markets in phone call -KremlinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:27 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of his idea to hold an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.
The two leaders also discussed the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts and how it was leading to a stabilisation of prices on oil markets.
