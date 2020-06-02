Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 suspicious transactions made from companies owned by Tahir Hussain, empty cartridges recovered: Delhi Police chargesheet

The chargesheet filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 14 others on Tuesday over violence in northeast Delhi said that seven suspicious transactions were made from two companies owned by him allegedly to fund the anti-CAA protests and riots in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:31 IST
7 suspicious transactions made from companies owned by Tahir Hussain, empty cartridges recovered: Delhi Police chargesheet
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The chargesheet filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 14 others on Tuesday over violence in northeast Delhi said that seven suspicious transactions were made from two companies owned by him allegedly to fund the anti-CAA protests and riots in the national capital. According to the chargsheet filed in a Karkardooma court, one pistol with an extra magazine, 24 live cartridges, one mobile phone were recovered from him on March 7.

It said that on March 11, 40 live cartridges and 22 empty cartridges were also recovered from the posession of Hussain. He had purchased 100 cartridges on his license but only 64 live cartridges and 22 empty cartridges were recovered, the chargesheet said. During the interrogation, he was unable to give satisfactory reply for the remaining 14 live cartridges and 22 empty shells, the police said in the chargesheet.

It said that the bank account details of two companies owned by Hussain - Show Effect Advertising Pvt Ltd and Essence Cellcom Pvt Ltd - were obtained and analysed to verify the disclosures made by him regarding the organisation and distribution of cash for anti-CAA protests and the riots. Six suspicious transactions amounting to 92 lakh were made from Essence Cellcom Pvt Ltd to two accounts and a transfer of Rs 20 lakh was made from Show Effect Advertising Pvt Ltd.

Tahir, along with two of his brothers -- Liyakat Ali and Riyasat Ali -- were arrested in the matter and during the interrogation admitted to their involvement in the riots, the police. "They admitted that they actively participated in the riots in and around the house of Tahir Hussain. Riyasat actively participated in looting and burning in the parking adjacent to the house of Hussain. They divided the cash among themselves," it said.

The chargesheet said that during the course of the investigation, Hussain's step-brother Shah Alam was also arrested along with other accused - Mohd Shadab, Mohd Abid, Rashid Saifi. They all admitted that they "actively participated" in the riots on the directions of Tahir Hussain, it said. Out of 44 vehicles in a parking area near Hussain's residence, 14 were found burnt and 18 damaged. However, despite having scores of rioters at his place, the residence was untouched, the police said.

In February earlier this year, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the death of at least 53 persons. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Riaz Sheikh becomes second Pakistan cricketer to succumb to coronavirus

Riaz Sheikh has become the second Pakistan cricketer to succumb to coronavirus. Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif confirmed the news on Twitter and asked everyone to pray for Sheikhs departed soul.As per a report on CricketPakistan, it...

Abusive trolls target teachers,Kerala police registers case

A day after virtual classes began in Kerala signalling a new academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber trolls targeted teachers who had taken online classes for the students, prompting police to book a case on Tuesday. Police sources ...

Don't think there is build up taking place which can lead to a war, says former Army Chief JJ Singh

Former Army chief General JJ Singh retd has said that the stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh will not lead to war. He said India and China are very large countries and together they account for nearly one-third of the world population.I...

Stay alert, CM Thackeray tells people as storm nears

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked people to stay alert in view of the impending cyclonic storm Nisarg. He had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the storm and Modi assured all necessary help from the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020