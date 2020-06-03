Left Menu
Of course black lives matter, says British PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:22 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday black lives mattered and he supported the right to protest, in a lawful and socially-distanced way, after the killing by police of George Floyd in the United States stirred widespread anger. "Of course, black lives matter, and I totally understand the anger, the grief that is felt not just in America but around the world and in our country as well," he told parliament.

"I also support, as I've said, the right to protest. The only point I would make ... is that any protest should be carried out lawfully and in this country, protests should be carried out in accordance with our rules on social distancing." Asked whether the prime minister would look into the export of riot control equipment to the US, including tear gas and rubber bullets, Johnson said he would examine any complaints.

