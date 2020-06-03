Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi BJP chief says expansion his focus, hints at overhaul of organisation

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:15 IST
New Delhi BJP chief says expansion his focus, hints at overhaul of organisation

Adesh Gupta in his maiden media briefing after being appointed as the Delhi BJP chief said on Wednesday that he will focus on expansion of the party and hinted at an overhaul of the organisation in coming days. He is likely to take charge as new president of BJP's Delhi unit on Thursday.

Gupta, a former North Delhi mayor and first-time councilor from West Patel Nagar, surprised many in the party after he was declared by the BJP as a replacement for the incumbent Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday. "The morale of ordinary workers is natural to go up with my appointment. It encourages them to work hard believing they can also reach the top," said Gupta, who began his political career as a member of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1986.

Citing his priorities, he said he will work for the expansion of Delhi BJP among the sections of society it has not been able to make inroads, especially in the slum clusters. However, the current priority is to help out people amid the coronavirus pandemic and "expose" the Kejriwal government that has "failed" in ensuring proper medical facilities to COVID-19 patients, he claimed.

"We will play the role of a constructive opposition to ensure the interests of people are not hurt due to failures of the government," he said. He said changes in the party organisation will be effected in coming days in consultation with senior leaders of the party.

He hinted that he will prefer "active members" in his team and get rid of "non-performers" as and when an overhaul comes about. "Not everyone will be replaced but hardworking workers will definitely be given their due," he said.

Gupta, who faces a daunting task of securing the confidence of top leaders in Delhi, who are way much senior to him, said he will employ the formula of communication and respect, to ensure their contribution for the growth and expansion of the party..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing Mexican lawmaker's body found following abduction

The body of a missing Mexican congresswoman from the western state of Colima has been found in a hidden grave more than a month after armed men abducted her, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. Lopez Obrador expressed h...

Student's death "very painful", but no lapses

A day after a 14-year-old student committed suicide by setting herself afire as she was unable to attend virtual classes as her family did not have a smartphone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the incident as very painful, but sa...

Senior Law Ministry officer tests COVID-positive; portions of Shastri Bhawan to be disinfected

A joint secretary in the Legislative Department of the Law Ministry tested positive of COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order sanitisation of portions of the fourth floor of Shastri Bhawan. Officials and other staff membe...

Bhubaneswar senior citizens get exclusive time in parks

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday reopened public parks in the city and reserved a two-hour slot for senior citizens in the morning. People aged 60 years and above will be allowed in the park only between 5 AM and 7 AM,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020