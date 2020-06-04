Left Menu
Recover colours expenditures from YCP and its favoured officials: Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked the Chief Minister Jagan Reddy-led government to disclose the amount of public money it had "wasted" for applying its party flag colours to the panchayat offices and government buildings in Andhra Pradesh till now.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked the Chief Minister Jagan Reddy-led government to disclose the amount of public money it had "wasted" for applying its party flag colours to the panchayat offices and government buildings in Andhra Pradesh till now. "They applied three colours of the ruling party. When the High Court ordered for changing the colours, the government approached the Supreme Court which upheld the High Court's order. Again, the government came back to the High Court and applied the fourth colour insignificantly at the bottom," Naidu said in a statement.

Naidu alleged that crores of public money were being wastefully spent for implementation of useless programmes being taken up by the YSRCP. "It was evident that hundreds of crores public funds were spent on applying three colours and then adding one more colour. Now, the additional expenditure would be there for removing these colours in accordance with the latest court orders," he said. Raising a question at Reddy, Naidu asked whether he had come to power to "waste public money on programmes like YCP colours on public offices and to make the state bankrupt."

Calling Reddy-led government as inexperienced and inefficiencies, the TDP chief said: "How they have been making countless mistakes in order to cover one wrong deed. The ruling party's non-stop failures in all aspects were proving to be a big threat to the future of Andhra Pradesh." The former Chief Minister further said that no leader has ever thought of applying his party colours on government buildings in the country's history till now. (ANI)

