Trump to accept Republican presidential nomination outside of North Carolina -party statement

Trump to accept Republican presidential nomination outside of North Carolina -party statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 01:28 IST
President Donald Trump will accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination outside of North Carolina, where the party's convention was planned to take place in August, the Republican Party said in a statement on Wednesday.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, rejected Republican demands for a full-fledged convention in Charlotte over concerns that social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus would make doing so impossible.
- READ MORE ON:
- North Carolina
- Donald Trump
- Republican Party
- Roy Cooper
- Democrat
- Charlotte
ALSO READ
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to COVID 19 restrictions
BRIEF-DOJ Closing Insider-Trading Probes Into 3 U.S. Senators, Probe Into Trading Earlier This Year By Sen. Richard Burr Of North Carolina Continues - WSJ
Trump issues North Carolina an ultimatum on Republican convention
Engaged with Chinese side to peacefully resolve it: MEA on Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to resolve border row.
3 U.S. states offer to host Republican convention if Trump pulls it from North Carolina