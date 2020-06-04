Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to accept Republican presidential nomination outside of North Carolina

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 05:30 IST
Trump to accept Republican presidential nomination outside of North Carolina

President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination outside North Carolina, the party said on Wednesday, following the Democratic governor's decision not to lift social-distancing restrictions for the planned Aug. 24-27 convention.

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper rejected Republican demands to guarantee that attendance at the convention in Charlotte would not be restricted by social-distancing measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. In response, Trump said on Twitter that the party would relocate the event.

The Republican National Committee said in a statement that “the celebration of the president’s acceptance of the Republican nomination will be held in another city" because of Cooper's decision. Trump is seeking a second term in the Nov. 3 election. Should the governor later change the restrictions to allow more people to gather, “we still hope to conduct the official business of the convention in Charlotte," the statement said.

Republican officials were considering whether to have Trump formally accept the nomination and deliver his acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, Dallas or Phoenix, one official said. "We are working to schedule visits to these cities by Republican National Committee officials in the coming days," the official said.

Earlier, the official said the states being considered were Florida, Georgia, Tennessee or Arizona. North Carolina previously lifted some restrictions applied to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but remains in Phase 2 of a reopening plan, which limits indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Cooper, referring to the Republicans, said on Twitter on Tuesday night: "It’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe." Democrats have delayed their convention in Milwaukee, which was set for Aug. 17 to 20, and left the door open to a revised format. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the party's presumptive presidential nominee.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Snapchat removes Trump account from curated promotional section

Snap Inc said it would no longer promote U.S. President Donald Trumps account in Snapchats Discover section, saying his incendiary comments last week made the account ineligible for the curated section where users explore new content. We wi...

EG produce comeback win in BLAST Spring Showdown - Americas

Evil Geniuses pulled off a huge comeback to beat Cloud9 on Wednesday and become the only team to win each of its first two matches in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdowns Americas event. EG 2-0-0 trailed 12-2 on Dust II before rallying past C...

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Thailand's 1 million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes

Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting every home to check peoples temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.I consider ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020