Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon-Trump clash breaks open over military and protests

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 00:15 IST
Pentagon-Trump clash breaks open over military and protests
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump is not only drawing criticism from his usual political foes but also backtalk from his defense secretary, his former Pentagon chief, and a growing number of Republicans. A day after Defense Secretary Mark Esper shot down Trump's idea of using active-duty troops to quell protests across the United States, retired four-star Gen. John Allen joined the chorus of former military leaders going after the president. And Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Esper's remarks were "overdue" and she didn't know if she would support Trump in November.

Although Esper's declaration was followed by the Pentagon reversing course on pulling part of the 82nd Airborne Division off standby outside Washington, the rising criticism underscored an extraordinary clash between the US military and its commander in chief. Both Trump and Esper also drew stinging, rare public criticism from Trump's first defense secretary, Jim Mattis, in the most public pushback of Trump's presidency from the men he put at the helm of the world's most powerful military.

Mattis' rebuke Wednesday followed Trump's threats to use the military to "dominate" the streets where Americans are demonstrating following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Trump had urged governors to call out the National Guard to contain protests that turned violent and warned that he could send in active-duty military forces if they did not. Esper angered Trump when he said he opposed using military troops for law enforcement, seemingly taking the teeth out of the president's threat to use the Insurrection Act. Esper said the 1807 law should be invoked "only in the most urgent and dire of situations." He added, "We are not in one of those situations now." After Esper's visit to the White House, the Pentagon abruptly overturned an earlier decision to send a couple hundred active-duty soldiers home from the Washington, DC, region, a public sign of the growing tensions with the White House amid mounting criticism that the Pentagon was being politicized in response to the protests.

Former Secretary Mattis, a retired Marine general, lambasted both Trump and Esper in an essay in The Atlantic for their consideration of using the active-duty military in law enforcement — and for the use of the National Guard in clearing out a largely peaceful protest near the White House on Monday evening. "We must reject any thinking of our cities as a 'battlespace' that our uniformed military is called upon to 'dominate,'" Mattis wrote, referencing quotes by Esper and Trump respectively. "Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict — a false conflict — between the military and civilian society." Trump responded on Twitter by calling Mattis "the world's most overrated General," adding: "I didn't like his 'leadership' style or much else about him, and many others agree, Glad he is gone!" Yet another former military leader, retired Marine Corps four-star general Allen, said that events on Monday, the day Trump walked to the church, "may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment." Allen, president of the liberal-leaning Brookings Institution, contrasted the routing of the protesters in Lafayette Park with remarks by Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, who denounced looting that he said tarnishes his brother's memory.

Writing in Foreign Policy, Allen urged people to make their votes in November for the future of America's democracy. "It will have to come from the bottom up. For at the White House, there is no one home," he wrote. Then, on Thursday, Alaska Sen. Murkowski said she was "really thankful" for Mattis' comments. She said she thought his "words were true and honest and necessary and overdue." "I felt like perhaps we're getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up," she said. Asked if she could support Trump for reelection, she said, "I am struggling with it." Days ago, Esper had ordered about 1,300 Army personnel to military bases outside the nation's capital as Trump weighed whether to invoke the Insurrection Act and send active-duty troops into the city, where the scene of large protests that devolved into violence and looting over the weekend. But after a night of calm enforced by a large deployment of National Guard troops and heavily armed federal law enforcement agents, defense officials said the troops would begin returning to their home base.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press that the decision was reversed after Esper's visit to the White House. The White House didn't respond to request for comment on whether Trump ordered the change. The shift added to confusion over the president's threat to invoke the Insurrection Act for protests following Floyd's death in Minneapolis. White House officials had indicated even before Esper's comments that Trump was backing away from invoking the act, though officials said Trump was upset that Esper's statement conveyed "weakness." Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president was still willing to deploy federal troops despite Esper's comments: "If needed, he will use it," she told reporters.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat lifeline of citizens stranded abroad: Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Air India has ferried 550 Indians, stranded in Kyrgyzstan, back home with 10 more flights planned from the Central Asian country under phase three of the Vande Bharat Mission, starting June 15. The Ministry of External Affairs, the Civil ...

Iran foreign minister confirms release of Iranian-American and U.S. Navy veteran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed the release of an Iranian-American imprisoned in the United States and a U.S. Navy veteran imprisoned in Iran in a tweet on Thursday.Pleased that Dr. Majid Taheri and Mr. White will so...

Woman alleges COVID-positive father 'not admitted' in time by Delhi hospital, dies

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Jun 4 PTI&#160;A woman has alleged that her COVID-19-positive father was not admitted in time by a Delhi government hospital and he died on Thursday, a charge denied by the authorities of the facility. The woma...

NHL, players agree on playoff format

The NHL and its players agreed to a 24-team playoff format for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The two sides shook on the deal, which includes a best-of-five format for the qualifying round before shifting to the traditional best-of-seven se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020