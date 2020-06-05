Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese and Iranian hackers targeted Biden and Trump campaigns, Google says

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 00:47 IST
Chinese and Iranian hackers targeted Biden and Trump campaigns, Google says

State-backed hackers from China have targeted staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaign of Democrat Joe Biden, a senior Google security official said on Thursday. The same official said Iranian hackers had recently targeted email accounts belonging to Republican President Donald Trump's campaign staff. The announcement, made on Twitter by the head of Google's Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, is the latest indication of the digital spying routinely aimed at top politicians.

Huntley said there was "no sign of compromise" of either campaign. Iranian attempts to break into Trump campaign officials' emails have been documented before. Last year, Microsoft Corp announced that a group often nicknamed Charming Kitten had tried to break into email accounts belonging to an unnamed U.S. presidential campaign, which sources identified as Trump's.

Earlier this year, the threat intelligence company Area 1 Security said Russian hackers had targeted companies tied to a Ukrainian gas firm where Biden's son once served on the board. Google declined to offer details beyond Huntley's tweets, but the unusually public attribution is a sign of how sensitive Americans have become to digital espionage efforts aimed at political campaigns.

"We sent the targeted users our standard government-backed attack warning and we referred this information to federal law enforcement," a Google representative said. Hacking to interfere in elections has become a concern for governments, especially since U.S intelligence agencies concluded that Russia ran a hacking and propaganda operation to disrupt the American democratic process in 2016 to help then-candidate Trump become president. Among the targets was digital infrastructure used by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign https://in.reuters.com/article/usa-cyber-democrats-investigation-idINKCN10B033.

Moscow has denied any meddling. Attempts by foreign adversaries to break into presidential campaigns are commonplace but the unusually public attribution offered by Google is a sign of how sensitive Americans have become to digital espionage efforts aimed at candidates.

"We are aware of reports from Google that a foreign actor has made unsuccessful attempts to access the personal email accounts of campaign staff," a Biden campaign spokesman said. "We have known from the beginning of our campaign that we would be subject to such attacks and we are prepared for them." The Trump campaign, the Chinese Embassy in Washington and the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Charming Kitten, the group identified by Google as being responsible for the targeting of the Trump campaign, has also recently hit the headlines over other exploits, including the targeting of the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc . Earlier this year, Reuters tied the group to attempts to impersonate high-profile media figures and journalists.

John Hultquist, senior director of intelligence analysis with U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc, described the two hacking groups as "espionage actors" and said they were likely attempting to collect intelligence rather than steal material to leak online. The FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence both declined to comment.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat lifeline of citizens stranded abroad: Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Air India has ferried 550 Indians, stranded in Kyrgyzstan, back home with 10 more flights planned from the Central Asian country under phase three of the Vande Bharat Mission, starting June 15. The Ministry of External Affairs, the Civil ...

Iran foreign minister confirms release of Iranian-American and U.S. Navy veteran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed the release of an Iranian-American imprisoned in the United States and a U.S. Navy veteran imprisoned in Iran in a tweet on Thursday.Pleased that Dr. Majid Taheri and Mr. White will so...

Woman alleges COVID-positive father 'not admitted' in time by Delhi hospital, dies

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Jun 4 PTI&#160;A woman has alleged that her COVID-19-positive father was not admitted in time by a Delhi government hospital and he died on Thursday, a charge denied by the authorities of the facility. The woma...

NHL, players agree on playoff format

The NHL and its players agreed to a 24-team playoff format for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The two sides shook on the deal, which includes a best-of-five format for the qualifying round before shifting to the traditional best-of-seven se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020