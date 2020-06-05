Youngsters committed to building self-reliant India: BJP leader

Youngsters committed to building self-reliant India: BJP leaderPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:20 IST
The youngsters of the country are committed to building a self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's youth wing president Poonam Mahajan said on Thursday
Addressing a virtual rally organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), she announced that the saffron party's youth wing will distribute five crore face masks and hand-sanitiser across the country
Mahajan lauded the government for the timely announcement of an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to bring the country's economy back on track amid the lockdown.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Poonam Mahajan
- India
- BJP
- BJYM
ALSO READ
I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas: WB CM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas on Friday: Official sources.
Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000 cr relief package for West Bengal
Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for West Bengal to undertake aerial survey
Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in West Bengal to take stock of situation