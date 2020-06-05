Left Menu
Trump seeks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 02:49 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump was prepared to issue an executive order Thursday directing agencies to look for ways to speed up building of highways and other major projects by scaling back environmental reviews, invoking special powers he has under the coronavirus emergency. The order would direct federal agencies to seek workarounds from bedrock environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act, to hasten completion of various infrastructure projects, according to a draft obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump, who has consistently sought to cut environmental reviews and other protections, said in the order that the economic lockdown and accompanying massive unemployment required the action. "Unnecessary delays in timely agency actions will deny our citizens opportunities for jobs and economic security and will hinder our economic recovery from the national emergency, keeping millions of Americans out of work," it states.

Trump has been issuing executive orders on a near-weekly basis during his fourth year in office. Thursday's order will mark his 25th of the year as he uses the pandemic to justify efforts to do away with government regulations that are designed to protect the environment and public health but are viewed by critics as costly and unnecessary. The president has consistently portrayed the permitting process as hindering infrastructure projects in the U.S.

He issued an executive order in August 2017 that was designed to speed infrastructure projects. But a report prepared for the Treasury Department in 2016 looked at 40 major proposed transportation and water projects whose completion had slowed or was in jeopardy and found that "a lack of funds is by far the most common challenge to completing these projects." Meanwhile, finding the additional dollars to fund new roads and bridges has proved elusive as lawmakers and the president fail to agree on the extremely difficult choices that are necessary to raise more money for transportation projects without adding to the already soaring national debt. In anticipation of Trump's executive order, environmental groups said sidestepping environmental review requirements would hurt many of the same communities already suffering the most from the pandemic.

"Americans are crying out for leadership to confront racist violence and stop the spread of a deadly pandemic. This administration is not only ignoring those cries — but piling on the burden. We will not let this stand," said Gina McCarthy of the Natural Resources Defense Council. Conservative groups and lawmakers have been encouraging Trump to move forward with regulatory overhauls.

"It is imperative the federal government continues to lessen the burden of unnecessary regulations in a systematic manner moving forward since we do not know where the next crisis may strike," a group of five GOP senators said in a letter to Trump on Wednesday.

