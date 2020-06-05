Another Congress MLA from Gujarat resigns ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Ahead of crucial Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to be held on June 19, Congress MLA Brijesh Merja has resigned from the membership of state Assembly.
Ahead of crucial Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to be held on June 19, Congress MLA Brijesh Merja has resigned from the membership of state Assembly. "Congress MLA from Morbi, Birjesh Merja has tendered his resignation from the post and I have accepted it," Rajendra Trivedi, Gujarat Assembly Speaker told reporters here.
Earlier, two Congress MLAs Akshay Patel and Jitu Bhai Chaudhary had resigned voluntarily from their Assembly seats. The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states, including four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, will be held on June 19. (ANI)
