Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress in Karnataka sets up panel to screen people aspiring to join it

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:35 IST
Congress in Karnataka sets up panel to screen people aspiring to join it

A 12-member committee has been formed by the Congress in Karnataka to screen leaders wanting to join or rejoin the party and give its recommendations. Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar has constituted the committee headed by former state unit chief Allam Veerabhadrappa.

The panel would decide whether to allow leaders who had earlier quit the Congress and wanting to return and others wishing to join and submit a report to the KPCC, Shivakumar said in a release on Thursday night. Senior party man and former legislator Hasanabba B A has been made the convenor of the committee of which leaders like V Muniyappa, Ajaykumar Sarnaik, Abhayachandra Jain among others are members.

Shivakumar on Friday said several people who had quit Congress in the past and those from other parties have sent in applications for party membership and have met him. "...as it is not right on my part to take unilateral decision, the committee has been constituted," he told reporters here.

The committee will process the application and seek opinion from district and block level units also and take them into confidence to avoid any "misfire" at the ground level later, because of someone joining the party. Interestingly the committee has been formed at a time when senior party leaders, including its Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, have openly stated that some MLAs from BJP have met him and shared their discontent about the state of affairs in the ruling party.

Shivakumar, who is yet to officially take over the reigns of the KPCC has declared that he wants to convert Congress into a cadre-based party..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress names Kharge as candidate for RS polls from Karnataka

Eds adds details, changing dateline Bengaluru, June 5 PTI The Congress on Friday announced veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as its candidate for the June 19 elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. Congress Preside...

Bengaluru Police files two chargesheets against gangster Ravi Pujari

The Central Crime Branch CCB of Bengaluru Police has filed two chargesheets against gangster Ravi Pujari in Shabnam developers double murder case and an extortion case, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday. Two unidenti...

ELISA COVID-19 test kits can be used to determine infection exposure among public: Study

Indigenously developed ELISA testing kits for COVID-19 have been found to be sensitive and specific for the detection of novel coronavirus antibodies in human serum samples and can be used for determining infection exposure among the genera...

Discoms' debt to hit Rs 4.5 lakh cr by FY21: CRISIL

Power distribution utilities debt will&#160;hit an all-time high of Rs 4.5 lakh crore by the end of the ongoing financial year, CRISIL Ratings said on Friday. The liquidity package of Rs 90,000 crore announced by the government last month o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020