Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP cong launches 'seva satyagraha' for its jailed chief's release

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:02 IST
UP cong launches 'seva satyagraha' for its jailed chief's release

UP Congress has launched a "seva satyagraha" to press for the release of state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu, arrested for alleged forgery of documents of buses arranged by his party for ferrying stranded migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown. "UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested on May 20 by the anti-poor, anti-worker government of Yogi Adityanath. His only fault was that he tried to help the poor migrants. But the BJP would not be able to stop our 'seva' and service to the poor," Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra told newspersons. As part of the 'seva satyagraha', the party will distribute food to 25 lakh needy people in the state in a week, Misra said.

Party's disciplinary committee member and senior leader, Imran Masood, who was also present, said the party would run a ‘maharasoi’ (grand kitchen) in the name of Ajay Lallu in every district during the "seva satyagraha" and distribute food among the needy while complying with social distancing. Another senior leader R K Chaudhary said the food was distributed among more than 90 lakh people in the state under the leadership of Lallu and over 10 lakh others were extended help outside the state.

In 22 districts, we have converted our offices into community kitchens and set up food stalls on highways for those walking back to their homes. All such works had been troubling the Yogi Adityanath government, prompting it to put Lallu in jail, Chaudhary said. During the 'seva satyagraha,' 10 lakh posters would be put up for the release of the UPCC president and a postcard and social media campaign too would be run to secure his release, he added.

A party delegation had called upon Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday to highlight the alleged inhuman way in which Lallu was arrested and thrown in the district jail here. The delegation had alleged that Lallu was arrested because of the personal and political vendetta and a baseless case was registered against him. Lallu was arrested for the alleged forgery of documents of buses arranged by his party for ferrying stranded migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown. Party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had earlier offered to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrants returning home in Uttar Pradesh. The offer had led to a major controversy.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy; Anam Amin, Umaima Sohail get full PCB central contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday announced performance-based womens central contract list for 2020-21 in which Bismah Maroof retains the captaincy, while Anam Amin and Umaima Sohail get full contracts. Maroof, Javeria Khan, and Dian...

OPEC+ to meet Saturday on extending cuts, pushing for compliance

OPEC and its allies led by Russia will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to push laggards such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply with existing curbs. The producers known as OPEC previously agreed to cut supply...

Umar Akmal's appeal against 3-year ban to be heard on June 11

Former Pakistan Supreme Court judge Justice retd Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear wicket-keeper batsman Umar Akmals appeal against the three-year ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code...

Rajasthan cops delivering excellent services will be honoured with CM's Police medal: Gehlot

Policemen in Rajasthan delivering excellent services will be honoured with the Chief Ministers Police medal, said Ashok Gehlot on Friday. Holding dialogues with policemen through a video conference, CM Gehlot said permanent passes will also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020