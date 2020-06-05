UP cong launches 'seva satyagraha' for its jailed chief's release

UP Congress has launched a "seva satyagraha" to press for the release of state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu, arrested for alleged forgery of documents of buses arranged by his party for ferrying stranded migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown. "UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested on May 20 by the anti-poor, anti-worker government of Yogi Adityanath. His only fault was that he tried to help the poor migrants. But the BJP would not be able to stop our 'seva' and service to the poor," Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra told newspersons. As part of the 'seva satyagraha', the party will distribute food to 25 lakh needy people in the state in a week, Misra said.

Party's disciplinary committee member and senior leader, Imran Masood, who was also present, said the party would run a ‘maharasoi’ (grand kitchen) in the name of Ajay Lallu in every district during the "seva satyagraha" and distribute food among the needy while complying with social distancing. Another senior leader R K Chaudhary said the food was distributed among more than 90 lakh people in the state under the leadership of Lallu and over 10 lakh others were extended help outside the state.

In 22 districts, we have converted our offices into community kitchens and set up food stalls on highways for those walking back to their homes. All such works had been troubling the Yogi Adityanath government, prompting it to put Lallu in jail, Chaudhary said. During the 'seva satyagraha,' 10 lakh posters would be put up for the release of the UPCC president and a postcard and social media campaign too would be run to secure his release, he added.

A party delegation had called upon Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday to highlight the alleged inhuman way in which Lallu was arrested and thrown in the district jail here. The delegation had alleged that Lallu was arrested because of the personal and political vendetta and a baseless case was registered against him. Lallu was arrested for the alleged forgery of documents of buses arranged by his party for ferrying stranded migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown. Party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had earlier offered to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrants returning home in Uttar Pradesh. The offer had led to a major controversy.