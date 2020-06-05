Left Menu
Congress, ZPM announce nominees for Mizoram RS poll

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:38 IST
Mizoram opposition parties - the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress - on Friday announced candidates for the June 19 election to state's lone Rajya Sabha seat. The ZPM nominated its general secretary B Lalchhanzova as its candidate, according to a statement issued by the party.

The Congress presented former minister PC Zoram Sangliana as its candidate for the RS seat, a party spokesperson said. The ZPM and the Congress have seven and five MLAs respectively in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which has 27 MLAs, on Thursday nominated the party's former youth wing president K Kanlalvena as the candidate for the biennial election. ZPM nominee B Lalchhanzova had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly polls in the Northeastern state in 2018.

Congress candidate Zoram Sangliana had won Assembly elections in 1987, 1989, 1993 and 2008. He was the state's art and culture and transport minister during 2008-2013. Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram will be held on June 19 along with 23 seats in nine states, including three from the Northeastern region - Manipur, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

The term of the incumbent Rajya Sabha member Ronal Sapa Tlau of the Congress will expire on July 18. The last date for filing nomination papers is June 9.

While scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on June 10, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 12. Votes will be counted on the day of the election, June 19.

