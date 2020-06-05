CM Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday after Thackeray's visit to cyclone-hit Raigad district. The meeting took place at `Varsha', the official bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister, official sources said.

Thackeray visited Alibaug in Raigad district in the morning and announced Rs 100-crore financial assistance. On Thursday, a day after cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug, Pawar had held a review meeting with the ministers from his party including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare.