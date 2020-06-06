Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka demands release of Congress' UP chief, accuses UP govt of repression

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:57 IST
Priyanka demands release of Congress' UP chief, accuses UP govt of repression
The Congress general secretary also attached a video which showed Lallu distributing food and masks to the poor and also how he was arrested. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for the continued incarceration of UPCC chief Ajay Lallu, saying he has been targeted for serving the people during the coronavirus pandemic. Lallu has been in judicial custody since May 21 following his arrest for alleged forgery of documents of buses his party had arranged for ferrying stranded migrant workers. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party will continue to protest against "this repression" through 'Seva Satyagraha' by serving people. "Mahatma Gandhi has taught us that oppressors will stop you from doing good work. But, you should steadfastly commit yourself to the call of duty in the spirit of Satyagrah. "UP Congress President Ajay Lallu has been jailed for serving the people. "We are opposing this repression by way of service to the people, Seva Satyagraha," she said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress general secretary also attached a video which showed Lallu distributing food and masks to the poor and also how he was arrested.

She also used the hashtag "UP seeks release of Ajay Lallu". On May 20, after a standoff between the state government and the Congress over the party's offer to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers, Lallu was arrested twice in Agra.

He was first held for sitting on a dharna against the Yogi Adityanath administration for not granting permission for the buses to ply. Though he was granted bail by an Agra court and released, he was arrested soon after in connection with another case filed in Lucknow regarding the alleged forgery of documents of buses. He was later denied bail by the court.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,303

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 1,303 on Saturday with 89 more people testing positive for the disease. Haridwar district reported the maximum 21 cases, Pithoragarh 16,&#160; Dehradun 12, Tehri nine cases, Nainital seven, Chamoli and Ch...

Victory Five, Royal Never Give Up win LPL Summer Split openers

Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five posted 2-0 sweeps Saturday on the second day of competition in Chinas League of Legends Pro League 2020 Summer Split. RNG defeated Oh My God and Victory Five took down Dominus Esports.The opening week co...

Haryana records 355 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day jump

Haryana on Saturday recorded 355 new COVID-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients so far, as the tally of infections inched close to the 4,000-markMajority of the fresh cases are from worst-hit distr...

No jurisdiction to go into matters governed under PMLA: HC tells tribunal

The Madras High Court has ruled that the National Company Law TribunalNCLT has got no jurisdiction to go into the matters governed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA. Allowing a petition from the Enforcement Directorate Chenn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020