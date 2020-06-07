Delhi BJP chief, party MLAs detained during protest against AAP govt

Delhi BJP chief, party MLAs detained during protest against AAP govtPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 14:39 IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and his party's MLAs were detained for alleged violation of lockdown norms on Sunday after they gathered at Rajghat to protest against the AAP government over "deteriorating" healthcare services in the city. Gupta, along with 14 others, was detained for organising the protest in violation of the lockdown norms, a senior police officer said.
The detained BJP leaders were taken to Rajender Nagar police station and released later. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri said the BJP will continue to protest against the AAP government over alleged deteriorating healthcare services in the national capital.
"The Delhi BJP president was detained by the Delhi Police at Rajghat during a protest against the Kejriwal government for collapse of health services in Delhi," a statement by the party said..
- READ MORE ON:
- The Delhi BJP
- Adesh Gupta
- Delhi
- Rajghat
- MLAs
- AAP
- Rajender Nagar
- Delhi Police
- Kejriwal
ALSO READ
ID cards of MLAs to act as e-passes for travel in MP: Govt
CM praises AAP MP Sanjay Singh for extending help to migrants
Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Act
Lockdown 4.0: Manoj Tiwari goes to Haryana for playing cricket, AAP blasts him
Lockdown 4.0: Manoj Tiwari goes to Haryana to play cricket, AAP blasts him