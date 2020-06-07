Instead of fighting COVID-19, Centre planning elections: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Instead of fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government is planning an election, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday, following the announcement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally for Bihar. "Whatever work this government is claiming to have done is false, the poor migrants have nothing to eat. Hence, RJD has decided to protest against Amit Shah's virtual rally," Singh said.

Earlier today, several RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav clanged utensils to protest against Shah's virtual rally to be held today and over the situation of migrant workers. Singh also spoke about the posters, featuring RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mohammad Shahabuddin, which were installed at Income Tax and Dark Bungalow roads in Patna earlier in the day.

"These are all Janata Dal-United's (JDU) petty ways to curb the Opposition's efforts. All these antics will not work," the RJD leader added. (ANI)