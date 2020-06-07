Left Menu
HD Devegowda likely to file nomination for Rajya Sabha election on June 9

Former prime minister HD Devegowda is likely to file nomination for elections to the Rajya Sabha on June 9, according to sources in the JDS.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:40 IST
JD (S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former prime minister HD Devegowda is likely to file nomination for elections to the Rajya Sabha on June 9, according to sources in the JDS. The sources told ANI that the former PM has sought the support of Congress in securing his victory to reach the upper house of the Parliament.

The Congress is likely to extend support to Devegowda, as president of the party's Karnataka unit, DK Shivakumar, had said that there was no question of supporting BJP. Devegowda had served as the prime minister from June 1996 to April 1997.

Four Rajya Sabha seats are up for grabs in the state, Congress has already nominated senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge as its candidate. The ruling BJP will field candidates for two seats while the fourth is likely be taken up by JDS. (ANI)

