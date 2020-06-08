Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats grapple with U.S. protesters' demand to defund the police

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 00:07 IST
Democrats grapple with U.S. protesters' demand to defund the police

U.S. Democrats have largely embraced the activists packing into streets nationwide to decry the killings of black men and women by law enforcement but so far express wariness at protesters' calls to defund the police.

While they are clearly attuned to the cries of demonstrators from New York to Los Angeles, some top Democratic elected officials are proceeding cautiously with any suggestion they would slash police budgets to fund programs to address other social ills. Senator Cory Booker said during an interview Sunday on NBC News that he understood the sentiment behind the "defund the police" push but would not use that phrase.

"We are over-policed as a society," he said, adding that spending on police departments was not solving problems. Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York said on Sunday said he did not support any plans to cut police funding in his state.

"You have to look at that on a case-by-case basis," Jeffries told CNN. Democrats led by black lawmakers are set to introduce legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, including making it easier to sue officers who kill. Whether the bill will include any cuts to federal funding for police departments remains unclear.

California Representative Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus and one of the driving forces behind that package, said on Sunday that she opposed disbanding police departments but that funding priorities should be evaluated. "I don't believe that you should disband police departments," she said on CNN. "We need to look at how we are spending the resources and invest more in our communities."

Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota -- the state where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the current wave of protests -- on Friday called for the Minneapolis police department to be disbanded, tweeting that it was "beyond reform." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was jeered by protesters on Saturday after he told them he opposed their demands to defund police.

President Donald Trump has seized on the funding issue as an attack line against his presumptive Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. "Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats want to 'DEFUND THE POLICE,'" Trump wrote in a Sunday tweet. "I want great and well paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW & ORDER!"

A Biden campaign spokesman declined to comment. Biden had pledged a slate of criminal justice reforms before the latest wave of protests. They include stepping up Department of Justice investigations of police abuse and increased funding to build ties between police and community members.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed martial arts-McGregor announces his third retirement on Twitter

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport for the third time, citing a lack of exciting options as the reason behind his decision to quit.Hey guys Ive decided to retire from fi...

CIC asks health ministry to appoint nodal officer for dissemination of COVID-19 info

The CIC has advised the Union health ministry to appoint a nodal officer for dissemination of COVID-19 related information in public domain on suo motu basis in larger public interest as mandated in the Right to Information RTI Act. Chief...

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

Google today celebrates the 117th birthday of Marguerite Yourcenar, the world-famous French novelist and essayist, who later became a US citizen in 1947. Google dedicates a beautiful doodle on her birthday on June 8.Marguerite Yourcenar was...

Health Ministry publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules

The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials Amendment Rules, inserting provisions for compassionate use of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020