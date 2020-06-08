AIMIM chief wants govt to tell the country if China has occupied Indian territory

Hyderabad, June 8 (PTI): Amid a border standoff with China, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded that the government tell the country whether or not Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory and on what exactly is it talking to the Chinese. Addressing a press conference here, the Hyderabad MP said the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and the Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) can easily tell the nation on what is it that they are speaking to the Chinese.

"What exactly are they speaking to the Chinese, because our Army people and the Chinese PLA are talking to each other. The Central government should tell the country...why are they embarrassed? why are they maintaining this silence.

Can they tell us whether the Chinese have occupied Indian territory....," Owaisi said. Owaisi's remarks come a day after India and China held talks to resolve the crisis.

India and China have agreed to continue military and diplomatic talks to "peacefully" resolve the current border standoff in accordance with bilateral agreements, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday as it shared the outcome of a marathon military dialogue that appeared to be inconclusive. Owaisi, who has termed the ongoing lockdown in the country to combat COVID-19 "unconstitutional", reiterated his charge and alleged the government has completely failed in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

"They have utterly failed in discharging their constitutional duty.They imposed a lockdown which I have been saying from day one it is unconstitutional. The AIMIM leader claimed that the government has not ramped up medical infrastructure during the lockdown and in Gujarat the fatality rate was higher than the national avaerage.

"This government has completely failed... 12 crore people have lost their jobs.There is no plan to provide any succor to them...," the MP said. The way the COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country is a huge cause of concern, but the government is "least bothered" to contain the spread of the virus, he maintained.

Owaisi alleged that in Bihar Nitish Kumar failed to address the issue of migrant labourers and has completely failed as a Chief Minister. "He (Nitish Kumar) has badly managed the issue of migrant labourers in Bihar and nowa virtual rally was held," he said, apparently referring to Amit Shah's virtual political rally yesterday.