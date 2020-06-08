Left Menu
Oppn demands returning Goans get free quarantine facilities

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:07 IST
In the all-party meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation, opposition parties demanded that people returning to the state not be asked to pay for quarantine facilities. Among those who participated were Congress MLA and leader of opposition Digambar Kamat, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte and Goa NCP chief Jose Philip D'Souza.

"We demanded that Goans arriving in the state must not be charged for quarantine facilities. Those working in different ships should also be provided free quarantine facilities when they return. We also demanded a financial package for the state," said Kamat, a former CM. Another Congress leader and former CM Luizinho Faleiro said the opposition asked the state government to present a 'white paper' on the COVID-19 situation.

GFP's Sardesai hit out at the state government for announcing standard operating procedures before this meeting, and said all stranded Goans must be brought back. However, domestic tourists must be banned from entering the state till the situation normalises, he added.

Khaunte said the state must have a hospital bed inventory, adding that railway coaches must be used as isolation wards..

