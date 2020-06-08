Democratic lawmakers unveil sweeping bill on race, police in wake of Floyd death

Democratic lawmakers unveil sweeping bill on race, police in wake of Floyd deathReuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:29 IST
Democrats, led by a group of black lawmakers, unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody led to widespread protests. The bill would allow victims of misconduct and their families to seek financial damages against police by limiting the legal doctrine known as qualified immunity. It would also make lynching a federal hate crime.
Democrats hope to bring the legislation to the floor of the House of Representatives before the end of June. But its reception in the Republican-controlled Senate is unclear, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell noncommittal on the need for legislation.
