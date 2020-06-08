Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upcoming vote could extend Putin's rule. Some Russians might not know that.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:36 IST
Upcoming vote could extend Putin's rule. Some Russians might not know that.
Image Credit: Freepik

Russians preparing to vote on constitutional amendments on July 1 could be forgiven for not knowing they could pave the way for President Vladimir Putin to rule for another 12 years once his current term expires.

Months of television, online and poster advertisements have listed proposed changes to pension rights, animal rights, and others. But they have failed to highlight the fact that the amendments would allow Putin to run again for president, despite having served the constitutional maximum of two consecutive terms. "There are lots of changes and it's hardly possible to single out one," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the issue on Monday.

"They are important when taken together." An official website set up last week to provide information on the proposed amendments did not mention the impact on Putin until a journalist pointed out the omission.

"There are various technical filters. Maybe it just dropped off when the site was being populated," Peskov said, adding that the information had now been added. The raft of constitutional changes will, among other things, reset Putin's presidential term tally to zero, allowing him to serve two more back-to-back six-year terms until 2036 if re-elected.

Critics have called the move a constitutional coup they say would allow Putin, 67, to unfairly extend his rule of more than two decades past the 2024 end of his existing term. The Kremlin says a majority of Russians and the country's main political forces back the changes. It has cast the vote as a wider legislative exercise that would enshrine key rights.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

European stocks take a breather as tech, healthcare weigh

European shares pulled back from three-month highs on Monday, with losses in technology and healthcare stocks halting a recent rally on hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3 lower, as investors ...

Body of unidentified woman found dumped in front of hotel in Northeast Delhi

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a place in front of a hotel in Northeast Delhis Shastri Park area on Monday, police said. The police was informed about the body around 4.30 pm.On reaching the spot, an unidentified body ...

Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown -source

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for oppression of Uighur Muslims, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday without offering a time frame for the signing.Th...

Britain's interior minister says violent protestors should face justice

A minority of protesters who were violent during the weekends Black Lives Matter protests in Britain undermined the cause and should face justice, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday. Patel said she sympathized with peaceful protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020