Iranian lawmakers chant 'Death to America' in Parliament

Iranian media say lawmakers in Parliament chanted "Death to America" during a session the previous day, allegedly in a show of support for protesters in the US over the killing of George Floyd. The report on Monday says the chants followed a request by lawmaker Ahmad Naderi for a moment of silence over deaths of protesters.

Iran makes a point of daily criticizing Washington in the wake of the ongoing turmoil in America and protests over police killings of African Americans. State television in Iran, which in November put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access to the outside world, has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.