Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre ready to provide all assistance to Maharashtra to fight COVID-19: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all assistance to Maharashtra to fight COVID-19 and further targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state for its "incapability" to handle the crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:00 IST
Centre ready to provide all assistance to Maharashtra to fight COVID-19: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at Maharashtra Jan-Samvad rally on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all assistance to Maharashtra to fight COVID-19 and further targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state for its "incapability" to handle the crisis. He also raised the issue of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood being targeted for helping workers stranded in Maharashtra in returning to their native places during the lockdown

"We are ready to provide all assistance to the Maharashtra government to fight COVID-19. Maharashtra government should see how Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka governments contained COVID-19. Isn't it fair to say that the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra shows the government's incapability? I saw on TV that actor Sonu Sood, who is helping stranded workers in this crisis, is being criticised," Singh said at the 'Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally' being held through video conferencing. Singh also raised the issue of Shramik Special trains, which are being operated to send stranded workers to their native places. He said that such trains were being delayed from Maharashtra during the lockdown.

Cornering the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led state government over the issue, Singh said, "We ensured that the poor don't have to go through hardships during the lockdown. Our trains were ready to take migrant workers to their home states but they faced hardships due to lack of cooperation from Maharashtra government." He also attacked the Congress over the statement issued by Wayanad MP and party leader Rahul Gandhi, in which he had claimed that his party was not a 'decision-maker' in Maharashtra and was just supporting the government from outside.

"Rahul Gandhi had said that Congress is not a key decision-maker in Maharashtra. What does this mean? Are they washing their hands off their responsibility at this time? This is nothing new, 'power without responsibility' is their character," Singh said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

European stocks take a breather as tech, healthcare weigh

European shares pulled back from three-month highs on Monday, with losses in technology and healthcare stocks halting a recent rally on hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3 lower, as investors ...

Body of unidentified woman found dumped in front of hotel in Northeast Delhi

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a place in front of a hotel in Northeast Delhis Shastri Park area on Monday, police said. The police was informed about the body around 4.30 pm.On reaching the spot, an unidentified body ...

Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown -source

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for oppression of Uighur Muslims, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday without offering a time frame for the signing.Th...

Britain's interior minister says violent protestors should face justice

A minority of protesters who were violent during the weekends Black Lives Matter protests in Britain undermined the cause and should face justice, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday. Patel said she sympathized with peaceful protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020