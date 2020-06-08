Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Cong to seek HC-monitored probe into health scam Himachal Cong to file case for'

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:03 IST
Himachal Cong to seek HC-monitored probe into health scam Himachal Cong to file case for'

The Himachal Pradesh Congress will soon approach the high court seeking a probe monitored by it into the alleged bribery case involving the director of health services. State Congress general secretary Vikramaditya Singh reiterated the party's demand of entrusting a probe into the case to a sitting HC judge. Singh, who represents Shimla rural in the state assembly, said if the state government did not entrust a probe to a sitting HC judge, the Congress will approach the court seeking at least a high court-monitored inquiry into the health scam.

The Congress will also talk to lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha before going to the court, he added. Director (Health Services) Ajay Kumar Gupta was arrested on May 20 over allegations of corruption in the purchase of Personal Protection Equipment kits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 43-second audio recording had surfaced online, in which Gupta purportedly asked for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from Prithvi Singh,a liasioning officer of a Punjab-based firm. Even, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal had to resign from his post on 'moral grounds' as he was close to the employee. The Congress leader alleged that Bindal's resignation was a "mere eyewash".

He said Himachal Pradesh earned a dubious distinction of the most corrupt state during the coronavirus period and demanded that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur step down on moral grounds. A fair investigation into the scam was not possible until Thakur remains the chief minister and holds additional charge as health minister, he said.

He alleged that the health scam, which is being investigated by the state Vigilance Bureau, is only a tip of the iceberg. Tailor made tenders are being floated in several areas especially in Solan and Baddi to provide benefit to BJP leaders and their families, he claimed. Singh said state officials especially in IPH, PWD and Civil Supplies department are not doing even routine work and making excuses. He asked the government to send a message through chief secretary to its officials to resume work as 'Unlock-1' is now in force.

He also sought relief packages and help for hoteliers and apple orchardists. PTI DJI DPB

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

European stocks take a breather as tech, healthcare weigh

European shares pulled back from three-month highs on Monday, with losses in technology and healthcare stocks halting a recent rally on hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3 lower, as investors ...

Body of unidentified woman found dumped in front of hotel in Northeast Delhi

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a place in front of a hotel in Northeast Delhis Shastri Park area on Monday, police said. The police was informed about the body around 4.30 pm.On reaching the spot, an unidentified body ...

Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown -source

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for oppression of Uighur Muslims, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday without offering a time frame for the signing.Th...

Britain's interior minister says violent protestors should face justice

A minority of protesters who were violent during the weekends Black Lives Matter protests in Britain undermined the cause and should face justice, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday. Patel said she sympathized with peaceful protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020