Mamamta wishes Kejriwal speedy recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished speedy recovery of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who went on self-isolation with sore throat and fever. "I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday. The 51-year-old chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.