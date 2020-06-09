Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

Idrus said in a statement some prosecution witnesses had also either "passed away, suffered serious medical ailments or are not in Malaysia anymore".Musa's lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, said the charges, which involved a total of 403 million ringgit ($95 million), had been akin to "political persecution".

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:31 IST
Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally
Najib Razak (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysian government prosecutors withdrew corruption charges on Tuesday against an ally of former premier Najib Razak, whose party returned to power in a new coalition three months ago after having lost the last election amid massive graft scandals. The Kuala Lumpur High Court acquitted Musa Aman, a senior figure in Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and former chief minister of Sabah state in Malaysian Borneo after the prosecution dropped all 46 charges of alleged bribery in timber concession deals and money laundering.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition described the decision as "confusing and disappointing". "The attorney general's chambers must immediately provide a full explanation for the decision as it would reflect on the true face of today's administration," it said in a statement.

Attorney-General Idrus Harun, appointed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who depends on UMNO's support, said he withdrew the charges due to a lack of documentary evidence from the companies and banks allegedly involved. Idrus said in a statement some prosecution witnesses had also either "passed away, suffered serious medical ailments or are not in Malaysia anymore".

Musa's lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, said the charges, which involved a total of 403 million ringgit ($95 million), had been akin to "political persecution". Najib himself faces multiple corruption charges in three separate trials linked to the siphoning off of billions of dollars from state fund 1Malaysian Development Bhd (1MDB) and other cases.

He has pleaded not guilty and will know the verdict of his first case in July. Najib has described the cases against him as politically motivated. Outrage over the 1MDB scandal was one of the main factors why UMNO lost the 2018 election, its first defeat since Malaysia emerged from British colonial rule over 60 years ago.

The victors' multi-ethnic coalition splintered in February, paving the way for Muhyiddin to patch up with UMNO to form a new, Malay-dominated coalition. ($1 = 4.2600 ringgit)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Need more discipline in COVID-19 preventive measures as India enters Unlock1.0 phase: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the meeting of high-level Group of Ministers GoM on COVID-19 and said that people need to be more disciplined in COVID appropriate behaviour with the country having entered Unlock1.0 ph...

Rankings on June 7 next year to be considered for Olympic qualification: ITF

The ITF on Tuesday announced that it will use the ATP and WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 to finalise the entry list for the tennis events of next years Tokyo Olympics though the criteria to determine the eligibility of athletes remains unchan...

Telugu film industry delegation discusses issues with CM

EDS REMOVING WORDS FROM PARA VI Amaravati, June 9 PTI A delegation of the Telugu film industry, led by veteran actor K Chiranjeevi, held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday and discuss...

President Ramaphosa offers condolences to families of COVID-19 victims

As the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country continues to rise, with the national death toll now at 1080, President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the families of COVID-19 victims, who have succumbed to the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020