MNF, Congress, ZPM candidates file nominations for Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha seat

Election to the seat in Mizoram will be held simultaneously with other states on June 19 and Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.The MNF fielded former party youth wing president K Vanlalvena, while the main opposition, ZPM, nominated its general secretary (frontal in-charge) B Lalchhanzova.

Updated: 09-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:51 IST
Candidates of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), opposition parties Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress filed nominations for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram on Tuesday. Election to the seat in Mizoram will be held simultaneously with other states on June 19 and Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

The MNF fielded former party youth wing president K Vanlalvena, while the main opposition, ZPM, nominated its general secretary (frontal in-charge) B Lalchhanzova. The Congress named its spokesperson and media department chairman Lallianchhunga as the candidate.

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination paper, Vanlalvena said he never expected to be the party nominee for the Rajya Sabha seat because there are many good leaders who deserve it more than him. "I am fortunate to have been selected as the party nominee. I am highly indebted to party president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga and party leaders for choosing me," he said.

The MNF leader said he will do his best for the state if elected to the Upper House of Parliament. Lalchhanzova said his party fielded a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat as a mark of respect to and in solidarity with the people, who elected seven ZPM members to the 40-member Assembly in the last state polls held in November, 2018.

Formerly an electoral alliance of several outfits, the ZPM merged into a single political party and got registered with the Election Commission in 2019. Lallianchhunga said the Congress, being a national party, never thought of skipping the Rajya Sabha polls though it is certain that the ruling party will win the election.

He accused the MNF, an NDA constituent, of failing to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment Act) (CAA) and acting against the interest of Mizos. The Congress leader also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of undermining the democratic spirit and unity of the country.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was suppressing religious minorities by introducing the CAA and abrogating the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A scrutiny of the nomination papers will be undertaken on June 10 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 12.

Counting of votes is on June 19..

