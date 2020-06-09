Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vasco lockdown delay: Goa Cong chief accuses CM of coal link

Addressing a press conference, Chodankar said the Pramod Sawant government was postponing the lockdown of Vasco town to allow transportation of coal from a vessel which is docked at Mormugao Port."The CM has personal vested interest in transportation of coal along with minister Milind Naik," Chodankar alleged, adding that the coal from the ship will be off-loaded in next two to three days.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:59 IST
Vasco lockdown delay: Goa Cong chief accuses CM of coal link

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Tuesday said the state government was reluctant to place Vasco town under lockdown as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wants to wait till coal is off-loaded from a ship docked at Mormugao Port. Mangor Hill in Vasco is the prime cause for spike in COVID-19 cases and accounts for a vast majority of the 300-odd cases in the state, the chief minister had said on Monday.

Mangor Hill was declared a containment zone last week. Addressing a press conference, Chodankar said the Pramod Sawant government was postponing the lockdown of Vasco town to allow transportation of coal from a vessel which is docked at Mormugao Port.

"The CM has personal vested interest in transportation of coal along with minister Milind Naik," Chodankar alleged, adding that the coal from the ship will be off-loaded in next two to three days. "We demand that the chief minister come clear on what are his personal interests in the transportation business," he said at the press conference.

Rubbishing the allegations, Goa BJP spokesperson Damu Naik said the Congress was resorting to such personal allegations out of frustration as it had lost ground in the state. "The state government has been taking every step to ensure people are safe. The decision to not lock down Vasco was taken after giving proper thought to the issue," he said.

"The Congress has completely lost ground in the state and therefore was resorting to such personal allegations out of frustration," he added..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 & 3 confirmed, what we know so far

House of the Dragon Season 1 likely to have GoT’s stars, what we know so far

Indiana Jones 5: Producer Frank Marshall talks on shooting, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fuel from Russian Arctic spill reaches large lake, says governor

Diesel fuel from a major spill in Russias Arctic has reached a pristine lake which is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday, but the mining giant embroiled in the scandal rejected his alleg...

Motorcycling-MotoGP rider Iannone launches CAS appeal over doping ban, WADA follows suit

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone will take his fight against an 18-month doping suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS but could find himself banned for an extended period if the World Anti-Doping Agency is successful in it...

Artist Banksy has new take on toppled statue of English slave trader

The toppling of a statue of a 17th century slave trader in the English port city of Bristol was hailed by some as a long-overdue reckoning with Britains imperalist past and denounced by others as a criminal act. Now one of Bristols most inf...

Soccer-Coventry return to Championship as lower leagues cancel season

Coventry City have been promoted to the second-tier Championship after Englands Football League clubs voted to curtail their seasons, halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coventry have been confirmed as champions of League One third ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020