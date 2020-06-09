Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi shares video of journalist's appeal for help; Delhi officials reach out

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:45 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video of a journalist's desperate appeal for help and medical attention for his coronavirus-affected family, following which Delhi government officials swung into action and reached out to him. Ajay Jha, who has also tested positive, said his in-laws had died within 10 days. "All members of my family are coronavirus positive -- my wife and my two little daughters, aged nine and five," he said.

After he took to Twitter to narrate the ordeal of his family, Rahul Gandhi shared his video and offered to help. "For the millions of my sisters and brothers like Ajay, we share your pain. We will do everything to protect you. We will overcome this together," the Congress leader tweeted.

In the video, Jha said first his father-in law died and then his mother-in-law, about two days back. He said that the body of his mother-in-law was lying at home for several hours but no one came to help them.  "Then an ambulance came and took her away," he said. Jha said the Delhi government is saying that everything is in control but people have been left "bhagwan bharose" (at God's will). "My wife is completely shattered. We need help. I hope people will come to us and help," he said. According to an official of the Delhi government, they contacted Jha and he is being given proper care. His daughters are asymptomatic, they said.

When contacted, Jha said, "We are doing fine now and are at home. I am not in a condition to talk much." PTI SLB SKC RT.

