Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey unveils new coronavirus restriction easing plans

Turkey's president on Tuesday revealed new plans to ease restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including the July 1 reopening of theaters, cinemas and other entertainment centers.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 10-06-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 03:07 IST
Turkey unveils new coronavirus restriction easing plans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's president on Tuesday revealed new plans to ease restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including the July 1 reopening of theaters, cinemas, and other entertainment centers. In a televised addressed following his first face-to-face meeting with Cabinet members — after almost three months of teleconference meetings — Recep Tayyip Erdogan also announced that marriage registration halls will reopen for large gatherings on June 15 while wedding party halls will resume operations on July 1. The government is also relaxing restrictions that were in place on the movement of the senior citizens and minors, Erdogan said. People aged 65 and above will now be able to go out everyday between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm — instead of just once a week — while minors will be allowed out anytime as long as they are accompanied by a parent.

Erdogan's new measures come amid concerns of complacency within the population following last week's loosening of restrictions, including the resumption of domestic flights and the opening of restaurants, cafes, gyms, parks, beaches, and museums. Many people flocked to parks, seafronts, and picnic locations without heeding social distancing or wearing masks. Erdogan said, however, that he believes the large crowds are "the exception" and that the population is generally abiding by the rules.

Meanwhile, the health minister announced a slight day-to-day increase in the number of confirmed infections as well as in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care. Fahrettin Koca reported 993 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, up from Monday's 914 cases. The number of people in intensive rose to 642 from Monday's 625, according to data he posted on Twitter. Turkey now has a total of 172,114 confirmed cases and 4,729 deaths.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Investors brace for market swings as Trump slips in election polls

The U.S. presidential election is re-emerging as a potential risk to markets after a shift in polls that has seen President Donald Trump lose ground to Democrat Joe Biden. Concerns over election-fueled volatility have regained prominence in...

Telangana reports 178 new cases, total count stands at 3,920

Telangana on Tuesday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3920, said health department. With 8 more deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 148.178 more COVID-19 cases and 8 de...

US Navy prepares to ban all displays of Confederate battle flags: Naval Operations Chief

Washington D.C. US, June 10 SputnikANI The US Navy is preparing an order to prohibit the flying of the Confederate battle flag from the 1861-65 Civil War on any of its ships, buildings, installations or aircraft, Chief of Naval Operations A...

Mavericks' Cuban: Must confront privilege to address racism

Mark Cuban called on people of all races to engage in uncomfortable conversations to move forward collectively in a conversation about racism and social justice at an event outside of American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The Courageous Conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020