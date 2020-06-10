Rajya Sabha candidates clear scrutiny in Mizoram

Nomination papers filed by all the three candidates for election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram were found to be valid in the scrutiny held on Wednesday, an official said. Candidate of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is K. Vanlalvena, while Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) has fielded B Lalchhanzova and the Congress nominee is Dr. Lallianchhunga.

Assembly commissioner and secretary H Lalrinawma, who is also the returning officer told PTI, the Election Commission and the state chief electoral officer have been informed that all papers were found valid in the scrutiny. Meanwhile, preparations are on for the Rajya Sabha election on June 19, he said.

"In view of COVID-19, we have prepared standard operating procedure (SOP) for the election and have sent the same to the ECI. Polling will be held under strict social distancing norms and thermal scanners will be used," the returning officer said. A medical team will be deployed and an isolation room has been set up at the assembly secretariat in case of members having fever during polling.

Counting of votes will be held from 5 pm on June 19, he said. In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the MNF has 27 members, ZPM-7, Congress- 5 and the BJP has one member.