Kejriwal meets Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discus the COVID-19 situation in the national capital with him on Wednesday. The chief minister said Shah has assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet. Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases to over 32,000 the national capital, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 984, authorities said.