Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal meets Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discus the COVID-19 situation in the national capital with him on Wednesday.The chief minister said Shah has assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus."Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:06 IST
Kejriwal meets Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discus the COVID-19 situation in the national capital with him on Wednesday. The chief minister said Shah has assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet. Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases to over 32,000 the national capital, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 984, authorities said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

PCB warns Babar Azam and Co for violating its COVID SOP

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Wednesday warned national ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam and some other players for violating its Standard Operating Procedures SOPs amidst the ongoing COVID-19 after they practised together at a local club...

Impasse over COVID-19 insurance resolved; shooting of Bengali TV serials to start from Thursday

Resolving their differences over the issue of COVID-19 medical insurance, representatives of actors, technicians, producers of Bengali TV soaps and channel heads on Wednesday arrived at a consensus to start serial shootings from June 11, W...

Two-time All-Star OF Claudell Washington dies at 65

Two-time All-Star outfielder Claudell Washington died Wednesday at age 65. He had been living in the San Francisco area and battling illness for several years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.Washington played 17 seasons in the maj...

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells actress to 'get out' after she criticizes pandemic response

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro told an actress to get out of here after she criticized his response to the coronavirus pandemic in a gathering outside his official residence on Wednesday morning. Cris Bernart told Bolsonaro that Brazils e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020