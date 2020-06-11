CPI national secy expresses happiness on SC judgment refusing stay on Andhra HC order on SEC

Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K Narayana on Wednesday expressed happiness after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Andhra Pradesh High Court order reinstating N Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner (SEC). Speaking to ANI Narayana said, "Removing state Election Commissioner through ordinance way is a big mistake. Intelligentsia and judiciary were saying the same. But Jagan Mohan government acted adamantly. It had not accepted High Court verdict and gone to the Supreme Court. Now the it has to face negation at the Supreme Court too."

"The bench warned the Jagan government in a harsh tone, not to play with constitutional bodies," he said. Narayan said that such attitude of the Chief Minister is insulting to the Telugu people. He should apologise to the public at least now. I request Jagan government not to take such hasty decisions in future.

On April 10, an Ordinance was promulgated by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to curtail the tenure of the SEC. Earlier, Ramesh Kumar resumed the office of Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner soon after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the state government to reinstate him.

The division bench of the High Court, headed by its Chief Justice J K Maheshwari, cancelled the ordinance brought by the government changing the rules of appointment of State Election Commissioner stating that the state government has no power to do so. (ANI)